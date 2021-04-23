(Video) Remarkable scenes as Arsenal fans gather in their hundreds to protest against Kroenke ownership

Hundreds upon hundreds of Arsenal fans have come out in protest demanding that owner Stan Kroenke sells the club and leaves his position immediately.

The fallout following the proposed European Super League’s collapse has left fans rightfully reeling.

Fans all across the footballing world, especially in England, have been spotted protesting, including those of Chelsea and most recently Manchester United.

However, the latest fanbase to take to the streets is the Gunners’.

Chants of “We want Kroenke out!” can be heard ringing out around the Emirates Stadium.