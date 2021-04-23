(Video) Remarkable scenes as Arsenal fans gather in their hundreds to protest against Kroenke ownership

Hundreds upon hundreds of Arsenal fans have come out in protest demanding that owner Stan Kroenke sells the club and leaves his position immediately.
The fallout following the proposed European Super League’s collapse has left fans rightfully reeling.
Fans all across the footballing world, especially in England, have been spotted protesting, including those of Chelsea and most recently Manchester United.
However, the latest fanbase to take to the streets is the Gunners’.
Chants of “We want Kroenke out!” can be heard ringing out around the Emirates Stadium.
It’s beginning. pic.twitter.com/G4bszFR4aO
— Nick Ames (@NickAmes82) April 23, 2021
Numbers still increasing. pic.twitter.com/zQH5RzUdQl
— Nick Ames (@NickAmes82) April 23, 2021
Come on our London brothers, we stand behind you all. Kick that money bag glutton outta our club. We far away will protest using the social media. Come Gunners, #KROENKEOUT.
Hello ,as the protest continues out there, I’m also here ,in Liberia, Western Africa, protesting in support of you. He needs to leave inorder that we can regain what we’ve lost over the years. The pride of our Arsenal is rapidly sweeping out .