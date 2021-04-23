Menu

(Video) Remarkable scenes as Arsenal fans gather in their hundreds to protest against Kroenke ownership

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Hundreds upon hundreds of Arsenal fans have come out in protest demanding that owner Stan Kroenke sells the club and leaves his position immediately.

READ MORE: https://www.caughtoffside.com/2021/04/23/crystal-palace-striker-set-for-summer-exit/

The fallout following the proposed European Super League’s collapse has left fans rightfully reeling.

Fans all across the footballing world, especially in England, have been spotted protesting, including those of Chelsea and most recently Manchester United.

More Stories / Latest News
Crystal Palace striker set for summer exit
14 Premier League clubs call for ESL masterminds to be sacked
Ryan Giggs charged with assaulting two women

However, the latest fanbase to take to the streets is the Gunners’.

Chants of “We want Kroenke out!” can be heard ringing out around the Emirates Stadium.

More Stories Stan Kroenke

2 Comments

Add a Comment
  1. Arsenal2win says:
    April 23, 2021 at 6:31 pm

    Come on our London brothers, we stand behind you all. Kick that money bag glutton outta our club. We far away will protest using the social media. Come Gunners, #KROENKEOUT.

    Reply
  2. Amos Muhammed Kromah says:
    April 23, 2021 at 6:37 pm

    Hello ,as the protest continues out there, I’m also here ,in Liberia, Western Africa, protesting in support of you. He needs to leave inorder that we can regain what we’ve lost over the years. The pride of our Arsenal is rapidly sweeping out .

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.