(Video) Thomas Tuchel believes fans will continue to back owners

Chelsea FC
Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has admitted that he believes fans of six of the Premier League’s biggest clubs will continue to support their owners, regardless of their recently dismantled plans to form a European Super League.

Chelsea was one of the six teams looking to break away and form a pioneering ‘Super League’.

Tuchel, who spoke ahead of the Blues’ Premier League match against West Ham United, feels fans will not revolt against their club’s owners.

When asked if he thinks club owners face a big task to rebuild their fans’ trust, Tuchel said: “No, because I think that the people and the fans know very much that it’s also the credit from the owners to improve their clubs and build strong clubs.”

