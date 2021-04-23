Menu

Video: VAR accidentally makes the right decision after horrific Dani Ceballos dive for Arsenal vs Everton

Arsenal FC Everton FC
Most of the attention with VAR has gone towards offside decisions, but we came close to getting a proper test over a player getting picked up for diving tonight.

Dani Ceballos should be shamed firstly for going down, while he completes the embarrassment by grabbing onto his leg like he’s been shot, and a penalty was awarded.

Thankfully the right decision was reached, but it looks like it was another questionable offside call that resulted in that rather than reversing the call because it’s just blatantly not a pen:

Pictures from RMC Sport

