Arsenal consider Borussia Dortmund star as potential Martin Odegaard replacement

Bild reporter Christian Falk has claimed that Arsenal could turn to Julian Brandt if they are unable to sign Martin Odegaard on a permanent basis this summer.

Odegaard has become a key figure in Mikel Arteta’s side, with the Real Madrid loanee, after a tentative start, proving that he really could be the long-term solution to feed the Arsenal attack.

The only issue with that, of course, is that Arsenal do not own the permanent rights to Odegaard. In fact, in less than two months time, he will be a Gunners player no more.

While Arsenal will likely explore the possibility of signing him on a permanent basis, there’s every possibility that won’t be possible, thus they need to line up potential alternatives.

As per Bild’s Christian Falk, Julian Brandt, Borussia Dortmund, could be that man. Falk suggests that Arsenal could move to sign the German if they miss out on Odegaard.

The Athletic linked Arsenal with a move for Brandt back in January, prior to Odegaard’s arrival. It’d make sense for them to pursue him if they were unable to keep the Norwegian around.