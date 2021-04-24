Talks held: Arsenal youngster could be set for second spell with Newcastle United

Talks have been held between Newcastle United and Arsenal over possibility of Joe Willock joining the club for a second loan spell, according to Football Insider.

Willock joined Newcastle on loan in the January transfer window, with the midfielder struggling for regular game-time under Mikel Arteta.

The 21-year-old’s impact, including his three goals in nine Premier League appearances, have boosted Newcastle’s chances of survival.

While the Magpies looked as though they were circling the drain, they now find themselves in a position of more strength, if still precarious.

Willock has had a part to play in that, and it’s no surprise to hear that the club are keen on keeping him around at St. James’ Park.

MORE: Newcastle star courting interest from Watford and Rangers

As per Football Insider, talks have already been held between Newcastle and Arsenal over the possibility of loaning Willock out for a second time.

While, as previously mentioned, his stint with the Geordies has been fruitful, it’s also been short. He needs to continue to play football in order to develop as a player.

Football Insider note that Willock wants to stay at Newcastle, while the club may not have the necessary funds to sign him on a permanent basis this summer.

As a result, a second loan could be on the cards.