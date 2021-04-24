Journalist issues clarification as Chelsea are linked with move for Borussia Dortmund teenager

Chelsea are not interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk.

Sources such as the Eurosport have linked Chelsea with a move for the teenager, who looks set to be a future English star.

Bellingham’s performances over two legs against Premier League champions-elect Manchester City were testament to his talent.

Whoever is fortunate enough to secure his services, should he at any point depart Borussia Dortmund, will have a potentially world-class midfielder on their hands.

However, though they have, as previously mentioned, been one of the clubs linked with the teenager, Christian Falk claims that Chelsea are not in the running.

NOT TRUE ? is that @ChelseaFC plan a Transfer of Jude Bellingham this summer. The priority of Thomas @TTuchelofficial is a striker like @ErlingHaaland or @RomeluLukaku9 pic.twitter.com/AcgJnTgevB — Christian Falk (@cfbayern) April 24, 2021

Much of Chelsea’s transfer business last time around came out of the blue (pardon the pun), so don’t be surprised to see journalists left stumped this time around, too.

Falk does have close ties within German football, which include Thomas Tuchel, but it would be naive to think that the Chelsea head coach makes the decisions at Stamford Bridge.