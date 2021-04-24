Menu

Journalist issues clarification as Chelsea are linked with move for Borussia Dortmund teenager

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea are not interested in signing Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund this summer, according to Bild reporter Christian Falk.

Sources such as the Eurosport have linked Chelsea with a move for the teenager, who looks set to be a future English star.

Bellingham’s performances over two legs against Premier League champions-elect Manchester City were testament to his talent.

Whoever is fortunate enough to secure his services, should he at any point depart Borussia Dortmund, will have a potentially world-class midfielder on their hands.

However, though they have, as previously mentioned, been one of the clubs linked with the teenager, Christian Falk claims that Chelsea are not in the running.

MORE: Juventus throw their hat in the ring in battle to sign Chelsea striker

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United veteran denied one-year extension and set to leave in the summer
Arsenal fear European Super League fiasco could scupper their chances of signing Real Madrid star
Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed Man United return complicated by MLS interest

Much of Chelsea’s transfer business last time around came out of the blue (pardon the pun), so don’t be surprised to see journalists left stumped this time around, too.

Falk does have close ties within German football, which include Thomas Tuchel, but it would be naive to think that the Chelsea head coach makes the decisions at Stamford Bridge.

More Stories Jude Bellingham

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.