David Luiz poised for Arsenal exit as Premier League star lined-up as his replacement

It’s obvious that David Luiz is an important member of the Arsenal squad and his influence behind the scenes is positive, but he’s reaching that awkward point in his career.

He turned 34 last week so he should have two or three years left at a good level, but it’s possible that the Premier League isn’t the league for him anymore.

His Arsenal contract is up in the summer so there’s a big decision to be made there, especially when money is tight and Arsenal can’t afford to waste a first team wage on someone who isn’t going to play that often.

Injuries have also become an issue and it might be best for him to move on and enjoy his final playing days somewhere else, and a report from The Metro has suggested that Arsenal are already lining up a successor.

Joachim Andersen is currently excelling for Fulham during his loan spell there, and it’s believed that the man on loan from Lyon is keen to stay in the Premier League next season.

It also sounds like Lyon are open to letting that happen so hopefully he would come for a reasonable price, but West Ham would be looking to battle Arsenal for his signature.

He’s still only 24 and he’s a pretty complete defender so he looks like a solid option who could improve and thrive at the Emirates, but his arrival would surely signal the end of David Luiz at the club,