“Lots of them still think it’s a great idea” – European Super League concept still backed by majority of 12 club owners

According to information provided by Kaveh Solhekol (@SkyKaveh) on Twitter, the majority of those who own the 12 clubs involved in the European Super League concept are still invested in the idea.

We know, you’d hoped that mentions of the European Super League would dwindle and that this whole saga would soon feel like nothing more than a bad dream, but the fallout from the fiasco could be every bit as consequential as the plans themselves.

You saw at the Emirates last night, Arsenal fans marching in their thousands against the Kroenke family, in an effort to oust them from their club. That’s despite the Gunners having withdrawn from the European Super League earlier this week.

Arsenal fear European Super League fiasco could scupper their chances of signing Real Madrid star

Arsenal marched against owner Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates yesterday evening.

The contempt that fans are feeling towards their respective clubs is not going away anytime soon.

Neither are the plans for the European Super League, or so it seems. While we hoped this nonsense was behind us, Sky Sports reporter Kaveh Solhekol’s sources tell him that many of the owners behind their clubs’ entry into the ESL are still invested in the idea of it materialising.

Either Solhekol’s source is the bitter and deluded Florentino Perez, who’s locked himself in a room and told himself everything’s going to be okay, or this problem remains and will do so until the owners in question are chased out of their clubs.

Either way, the so-called European Super League is not going away anytime soon.

