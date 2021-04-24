According to transfer insider Fabrizio Romano, Borussia Dortmund see wonderkid Jude Bellingham as an ‘untouchable’ player ahead of this summer’s transfer window, amid links to Chelsea…

Eurosport were the first to link the Blues with the versatile midfielder just over a week ago, citing that BVB would seek £100m for the 17-year-old.

Romano insists that Dortmund expect the England international to stay at the club past this summer’s transfer window, dealing a blow to the Blues’ transfer plans if they are indeed interested in the ace.

Bellingham has gone from strength to strength since joining Dortmund in a big-money move from boyhood club Birmingham City last summer.

Impressive performances have seen Bellingham burst into the England senior squad, whilst the ace has now become a bonafide starter for Dortmund.

Borussia Dortmund consider Jude Bellingham ‘untouchable’ in the summer transfer window. Despite Chelsea and PL clubs rumours, he’s expected to stay at BVB. ??? #BVB #CFC — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 24, 2021

German journalist Christian Falk recently reported that Bellingham was not being sought after by Chelsea, with Thomas Tuchel’s priority instead being a striker like his teammate Erling Haaland or their former talent Romelu Lukaku.

Bellingham will certainly dominate the transfer speculation at an even higher level should he continue to develop as he is and turn in solid performances on the big stage.

