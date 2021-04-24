“Has to go” and “Isn’t trustworthy” – These Real Madrid fans turn on frustrating star after 0-0 draw with Real Betis

The win over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s stuttering form did make it looks like Real Madrid would win the title again this year, but a couple of draws have handed the initiative back over to Diego Simeone’s men.

Injuries have been a major issue but Zinedine Zidane had most of this firepower available this evening against Real Betis, but they just couldn’t find a way through.

Atleti can now go five points clear with only five games to go if they manage to win their game in hand, so the draw tonight could be crucial at the end of the campaign.

Vinicius Jr has had an interesting time over the past couple of years as he’s found himself in and out of the side, while he’s often turned into the scapegoat when things don’t go well.

He’s immensely talented but he’s still a bit raw and inconsistent so he can be frustrating to watch, and it appears that a few of the fans have lost patience with him after he missed a golden chance tonight:

Vinicius jr is the most frustrating player I have ever seen — ?Ross Davies ???????? ????? (@WelshMufcFan) April 24, 2021

Vini isn’t trustworthy at all man! Isco Asensio ghosted today! Poor poor performance. Hazard kinda changed the game a bit but there was little time. A win against Chelsea is all I ask for now. We’ve officially bottled la liga — Madridstar Assassin Hazard (@madridstarkg) April 24, 2021

Vini has to go. We can’t afford to miss chances like that — Southie ?? (@RealSouthie) April 24, 2021

I’m so pissed tonight, very angry ?. What is the usefulness of Vinicius in front of goal, every match he always waste chances. Him and J Baptista I don’t even see difference. Mtcheww — Official MC Emperor (@emperorelijah) April 24, 2021

Please it’s high time Madrid fans opened their eyes to Vinicius

This guy wastes chances but does well once and the next thing is he should start every game

He wasted clear chances today

Please @hazardeden10 just stay fit and healthy we need you back in the starting line ups?? — Tomiwa (@_mateo_7) April 24, 2021