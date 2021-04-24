Menu

“Has to go” and “Isn’t trustworthy” – These Real Madrid fans turn on frustrating star after 0-0 draw with Real Betis

Real Madrid CF
Posted by

The win over Barcelona and Atletico Madrid’s stuttering form did make it looks like Real Madrid would win the title again this year, but a couple of draws have handed the initiative back over to Diego Simeone’s men.

Injuries have been a major issue but Zinedine Zidane had most of this firepower available this evening against Real Betis, but they just couldn’t find a way through.

Atleti can now go five points clear with only five games to go if they manage to win their game in hand, so the draw tonight could be crucial at the end of the campaign.

READ MORE: “The clubs cannot leave” – Real Madrid President Florentino Perez grows ever more desperate over ESL failure

Vinicius Jr has had an interesting time over the past couple of years as he’s found himself in and out of the side, while he’s often turned into the scapegoat when things don’t go well.

He’s immensely talented but he’s still a bit raw and inconsistent so he can be frustrating to watch, and it appears that a few of the fans have lost patience with him after he missed a golden chance tonight:

More Stories Vinicius Jr

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.