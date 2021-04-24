Huge potential boost for Man City as PSG star forced off through injury

With all of the ESL shenanigans it was easy to forget that we have a couple of cracking Champions League Semi-Finals to look forward to.

PSG managed to overcome their loss to Bayern last year to advance from the quarters and that looked like a huge moment for them, but Man City are jut as big a hurdle to overcome in the next round.

Pep’s team have looked a little more fragile in recent weeks after a couple of defeats, but the Parisians will need to play well to get the result here.

Kylian Mbappe is enough to scare any team and he’s been electric in the competition so far, but this news has to be seen as a boost for City:

Kylian Mbappe limps off the field with a suspected thigh injury. PSG play Man City in the #UCL semi-finals on Wednesday. ? pic.twitter.com/5s8MpQa9jF — Champions League on CBS Sports (@UCLonCBSSports) April 24, 2021

It’s not clear how bad this is and his removal from the game may have just been precautionary, but his game is also largely based on pace so a thigh injury could limit what he does best.

There will certainly be some extra interest in any PSG injury updates over the next few days after this.