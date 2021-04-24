Menu

Contact made: LA Galaxy open dialogue with £220K-a-week Arsenal misfit over summer transfer

LA Galaxy have made contact with Arsenal winger Willian over the prospect of signing him in the summer transfer window, according to Todo Fichajes.

Any Chelsea fan asked could have told you that Willian was heading over the hill at the time that the club decided against renewing his contract.

Yet, Arsenal were still willing to provide him with his next destination. Not only that, but on a £220K-a-week deal, as per the Daily Mail.

It’s proven to be another horrendous decision at board level at the Emirates, the kind which prompted protests outside of the Emirates ahead of yesterday’s game.

Arsenal marched against owner Stan Kroenke outside the Emirates yesterday evening.

Nevertheless, LA Galaxy could be set to offer Willian, and Arsenal, a get out of jail free card, with the report claiming that contact has already been made between the parties.

Arsenal would surely be willing to let him go on the cheap, or even on a free, just to get his inflated wages off of their books.

They don’t want to have another Mesut Ozil on their hands…

  1. chris says:
    April 24, 2021 at 8:42 am

    One can blame Kroenke for being a ruthless and cynical (absentee) businessman … but not for paying too much for the wrong players. When it comes to football (sorry, soccer) he knows Jack XXXX.
    But the executive management should do !!

