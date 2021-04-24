Leeds make major breakthrough in transfer race for €15m-rated star after enquiry

According to Spanish publication AS, Leeds United were the last club to make a major breakthrough in the transfer race to sign Ajax left-back Nicolas Tagliafico.

AS report that the Peacocks and Inter Milan were the last two sides to enquire about the quality Argentine’s availability.

Tagliafico can leave the Dutch powerhouses this summer if a price-tag of €15m is met, this is as a result of a gentleman’s agreement which saw the ace stay in the summer of 2019, per Reuters.

The left-back is looking to prove himself in a respectfully more prominent league, Tagliafico recently signed a contract extension – in an effort to preserve his value, until the summer of 2023.

AS add that Manchester City are also keen on the full-back, having ‘maintained contacts’ and been ‘very close’ to the player on more than one occasion.

Then comes more long-standing interest, this time from Atletico Madrid as they look to solve an issue at left-back whilst Inter Milan are the lead side out of a bunch of Serie A suitors.

Tagliafico holds an Italian passport which is another factor, added to his fine quality, that explains the apparent wide interest from Italy.

Marcelo Bielsa may find that his compatriot is the perfect candidate for Leeds, as they need to recruit a natural left-back this summer, despite the solid makeshift displays from Stuart Dallas and Ezgjan Alioski.

The Mirror recently reported that Tagliafico is actually already seen as an ideal option by Bielsa, whilst stressing that the Argentine’s aggression make him a suitable fit for the tactician’s system.

Tagliafico’s been at Ajax since January 2018 and has made 137 appearances across all competitions, establishing himself as one of the better full-backs outside of Europe’s top five leagues.

The left-back scored five times and provided seven assists from 38 outings last season and has so far contributed a goal and three assists in 38 appearances across all competitions this term.

As I’ve noted before, Bielsa could perhaps use his links in Argentinean football to get an in-depth personal insight into Tagliafico, whilst teaming up with a great football mind of the country could well better appeal to the left-back over other interested parties.