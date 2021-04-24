Liverpool poised to complete a second summer transfer as Klopp handed £50m for defensive reinforcements

It’s clear that Liverpool don’t want to find themselves in a situation next year where they’re trying to patch a defence together with U23 players and midfielders.

Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk should be back for the next campaign but they’ll still need time to get back up to full speed, and it looks like a couple of signings should be sealed shortly:

Exclusive – Liverpool are closing in on a DOUBLE transfer swoop. Here is @sundayworld back page story #LFC https://t.co/RpJUmMljU2 — Kevin Palmer ? (@RealKevinPalmer) April 24, 2021

The potential deal for Ibrahima Konate has been rumoured all week, and it sounds like the talks are set to be concluded soon and he’ll join up with the squad in the summer.

It’s also suggested that they won’t be stopping there, as a permanent deal for Ozan Kabak is also close with both deals being worth around £50m combined.

That move for Kabak won’t come as a surprise as he’s been linked with a move to the club for a while now, and it’s possible that the plan was always to sign him this summer from Schalke.

The German giants were already destined for relegation in January and Liverpool were desperate so a loan move was worked out late in the January window, and now he’s done enough to secure that permanent deal.

It’s interesting that these announcements are coming shortly after the ESL fiasco so it’s very likely that it’s being sorted now to try and engineer some kind of positive PR for the owners, but both players should be excellent long-term additions for Liverpool.