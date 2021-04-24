Manchester United reportedly face competition from the MLS in their efforts to re-sign Cristiano Ronaldo this summer.

Ronaldo has endured one of his most difficult seasons in recent memory at Juventus.

While he has been every bit as prolific as he has ever been, the Portuguese icon has been let down by his teammates.

You wouldn’t be surprised to see him jump ship, with Ronaldo not a notoriously tolerant man.

Todo Fichajes report that Ronaldo leaving Juventus is a real possibility, with Jorge Mendes already on the case.

While, as the report notes, Manchester United are linked, a move to the MLS could be a more attractive proposal for CR7.

Playing in American would be huge for Ronaldo’s profile and marketability. It’d likely see him surpass Lionel Messi as the world’s most marketable athlete.

There is, though, mention in Todo Fichajes’ report that Ronaldo does not feel as though his work in Europe is done.

If that is to be the case, it would give Man United a shot at landing him for a couple of seasons before he moved to the US.

Honestly, you imagine United fans would be happy to have Ronaldo back even for a minute. Two years would be a blessing.