Manchester United veteran denied one-year extension and set to leave in the summer

Manchester United have reportedly U-turned over Lee Grant, with the veteran keeper now set to leave the club at the season’s end.

Grant must be one of the most versatile figures in the league. A third-choice keeper, goalkeeping coach AND fourth official. Versatility is an invaluable attribute.

Unfortunately for the former Stoke City man, Man United clearly do not value what he brings to the table as much as they should.

According to the Daily Mail, the decision has been made to deny Grant a one-year extension to his deal, which has left the goalkeeper upset.

The report claims that all signs were pointing towards Grant penning an extension, but that no longer appears to be the case.

Grant, being out of contract in the summer, is now poised to leave Manchester United on a free in just a few months time.

His departure would mark the end of an era. The Lee Grant era.