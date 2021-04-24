Manchester City announce agreement for Brazilian wonderkid

It seems that Manchester City had a deal in place for Fluminense FC wonderkid Kayky for weeks; however, the agreement is now official.

The English club confirmed the news on Twitter of the deal for the 17-year-old. Nonetheless, Kayky will remain with the Brazilian side until their season concludes.

“We are happy to confirm that we have reached an agreement with Fluminense for the future transfer of Kayky. The young striker will remain in Fluminense until the end of the Brazilian season,” Manchester City wrote about the deal.

Manchester City acquired 80-percent of the player’s economic rights for €10-million and bonuses of up to €11-million.

Furthermore, the Premier League side can buy the remaining 20-percent of Kayky for €5-million. Overall, Fluminense can earn up to €26-million from this sale.

Recently, the teenager scored a fantastic goal for Fluminense against Nova Iguaçu, giving a taste to Manchester City supporters of what they can expect from the teenager and what kind of potential he has.

Manchester City wasn’t the only club showing interest in the wonderkid as Ukrainian club Shakhtar Donetsk also sent in an offer for Kayky, but there are no details of what their offer was compared to Manchester City’s.