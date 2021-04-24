Newcastle troll Liverpool with savage eight-word tweet after rescuing draw

Newcastle United have hit out at Liverpool Football Club after rescuing a draw against the Reds in the final seconds of this afternoon’s matchday-opening Premier League clash.

Mohamed Salah fired Jurgen Klopp’s side into an early lead with some inspired play showcasing his world-class ability, but the Magpies then came on during stoppage time and battled for a point.

Callum Wilson had the ball in the back of the net but it was harshly disallowed for handball, owing to the ball striking his tucked arm whilst he was pushed by the Liverpool defence.

Thankfully, the Tyneside outfit didn’t miss out on a valuable share of the points as they look to escape relegation as Arsenal loanee turned super-sub in his third consecutive appearance to rescue a point.

Newcastle fans will be delighted to see that their club did not wish to forgive the recent acts of the ‘Big Six’ with their post at full-time reading ‘A big point against former Super League opposition’.

? A big point against former Super League opposition. pic.twitter.com/UUaYxnRrqQ — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) April 24, 2021

More Stories / Latest News Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp branded a ‘puppet’ by these fans and ‘tone deaf’ by legend for ‘out of touch’ deflecting comments on European Super League fiasco Video: Arsenal ace Joe Willock stuns another rival with fine strike vs Liverpool as talent turns super-sub for Newcastle once more Video: Liverpool star Diogo Jota knocked down after stern elbow to the face from Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez

Liverpool were signed up as one of the founding clubs of the European Super League that was quickly shattered after outrage across the football world, particularly here in England as six of the nation’s biggest sides signed up to the greedy venture that would’ve ruined the beautiful game.