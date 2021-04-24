We’ve seen over the past week that a lot of fans are not happy with the owners of their club, but actually forcing them to sell up could be tough.

Ultimately it will come down to finding someone with enough money to table an acceptable offer, but that can also trigger further worries about the new owners and what their intentions with the club would be.

In fairness to Liverpool fans there have been grumblings about the FSG group for a while now, and The Mirror has revealed that huge offer was made to buy the club for around £3B, but it was rejected.

The most important thing here is that it sounds like the offer came before the whole ESL drama, so recent pressures could still force them to change their mind on that if the offer stands.

That offer is understood to come from the Middle East, and it’s believed those behind it are still hovering around to see if things could change here, but there’s not a lot of detail about their backgrounds or how well they would be received.

It’s pointed out that FSG would make a huge profit on the club as they bought it for £300m over ten years ago, while the ESL isn’t the only issue they’ve caused as fans have had to protest in the past to stop ticket prices being hiked to even more ridiculous levels.

FSG have made grovelling apologies since the ESL failure but it looks like most fans aren’t buying it, but it remains to be seen if anyone will come up with enough money to buy the club.