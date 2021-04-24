Menu

“Should be demoted or suspended” – These fans have had enough after hugely controversial VAR red card for West Ham’s Balbuena vs Chelsea

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

This seems like such a long time ago, but the main selling point of VAR would be that injustices would be solved on the field and we would see a fairer outcome on the pitch.

The reality has seen confusion on a mass scale as those working the technology don’t really seem to know what they are doing, while it’s making refs do some crazy things too.

They do tend to get most of their decisions right, but they are now being forced to second-guess themselves on the field, while being forced to re-watch things at super-slow speed isn’t helping either.

READ MORE: Video: Thomas Tuchel looks on with astonishment as Timo Werner misses an absolute sitter for Chelsea vs West Ham

We saw another prime example tonight as Balbuena was sent off for West Ham vs Chelsea, and it doesn’t look like there’s any intent here:

One of the main questions here comes down to is this technology actually improving the game? It’s hard to say that it is.

Plenty of fans have had their say on this incident tonight, but it looks like plenty have now just had enough of the terrible officiating with no consequences that we see every week:

More Stories Fabian Balbuena

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.