Thomas Tuchel makes Chelsea history as he’s the first manager to ever achieve this

Chelsea FC
Posted by

The general feeling back in January was that Frank Lampard was out of his depth, and the performances under Thomas Tuchel have proven that it was the right decision to make that change in the dugout.

The win over West Ham today means they are now in pole position to finish in the top four, while there’s a good chance of success in the FA Cup and the Champions League as well.

It’s even more impressive when you consider that Tuchel doesn’t have a reliable goal scorer that he can rely on every week, so it’s the solidity at the back that has seen them through.

Video: Thomas Tuchel looks on with astonishment as Timo Werner misses an absolute sitter for Chelsea vs West Ham

The win against West Ham today means he’s now ten away games without defeat, and no other Chelsea manager has achieved that:

Roman Abramovich has been through several big-name managers over the years so that stat becomes even more impressive, and it will be interesting to see what he can do next year if he does have a deadly number 9 at his disposal.

3 Comments

  1. sean waden says:
    April 24, 2021 at 9:36 pm

    he has done a good job

  2. Nazifi alex says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:39 pm

    good job we are feeling exciting for the all results

  3. Felix Detroitz says:
    April 24, 2021 at 10:43 pm

    he proved me rong of frank cuz frank was my fans,till now.gud luck,cfc is not just a club,it’s a farmily.one luv.

