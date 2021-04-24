Video: Arsenal ace Joe Willock stuns another rival with fine strike vs Liverpool as talent turns super-sub for Newcastle once more

In the final seconds of this afternoon’s Premier League tie between Liverpool and Newcastle, the Magpies launched a long-ball forward as they searched for a late equaliser against the Reds.

Steve Bruce’s side were duly rewarded as substitutes combined when Dwight Gayle beat Andy Robertson in the air to knock the ball down to Joe Willock.

The Arsenal loanee produced a lovely first-touch to control the ball before firing a strike at goal from around 10 yards out, the effort was deflected in.

This marks three consecutive goals in three straight appearances for Willock, all coming for the Magpies against sides that Arsenal would consider their rivals in Liverpool, Spurs and West Ham.

JOE WILLOCK WITH THE LAST KICK OF THE GAME!! Off the bench to grab a massive goal, and a massive point in the fight against relegation for Newcastle ? pic.twitter.com/J6nGsq9D9i — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Liverpool star Diogo Jota knocked down after stern elbow to the face from Newcastle defender Federico Fernandez Manchester United star admits he recently ‘met’ with ‘excellent’ transfer target as Bruno Fernandes has been ‘talking’ about friend Video: Arsenal fan left out cold after falling onto his face from roof outside the Emirates during protests

It’s nice to see that Newcastle didn’t end up being robbed of a point after the earlier VAR error, but it’s yet another sign that the handball rules in particular should’ve been changed immediately.