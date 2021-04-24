Video: Mohamed Salah fires Liverpool into early lead after amazing touch and finish to leave Newcastle helpless

With less than three minutes played between Liverpool and Newcastle in this afternoon’s Premier League encounter, the Reds had an early lead thanks to the prolific Mohamed Salah.

Sadio Mane floated a cross into the box, which was cleared away to the far post, just as it looked impossible for Liverpool to make something out of the moment, up stepped Salah…

Salah swivelled away from Matt Ritchie as he expertly controlled the ball with a wonderful first touch, the Egyptian then proceeded to hammer the ball into the net whilst he was still turning.

1?? Touch

2?? Swivel

3?? Finish Absolutely outstanding from Mo Salah ? There’s no stopping that! pic.twitter.com/V0VNRk6wkK — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 24, 2021

Pictures from BT Sport and Canal+ Sport.

The perfect start for the Reds against a Newcastle side that have been in good form as of late, Salah extinguishing their fire at the earliest opportunity.