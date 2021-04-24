Menu

Video: Thomas Tuchel looks on with astonishment as Timo Werner misses an absolute sitter for Chelsea vs West Ham

Sometimes a striker just needs a goal to get their confidence back, so the signs were good for Timo Werner as he scored a vital goal for Chelsea in the first half this evening.

Unfortunately he’s straight back to his old ways with a shocking miss in the second half, but the reaction from the manager is even more incredible:

Somehow that look of absolute astonishment is even more damning that an angry reaction, and Werner will need to hope that West Ham don’t take something out of this now.

