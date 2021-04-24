Video: Thomas Tuchel looks on with astonishment as Timo Werner misses an absolute sitter for Chelsea vs West Ham

Sometimes a striker just needs a goal to get their confidence back, so the signs were good for Timo Werner as he scored a vital goal for Chelsea in the first half this evening.

Unfortunately he’s straight back to his old ways with a shocking miss in the second half, but the reaction from the manager is even more incredible:

Tuchel’s reaction has me crying ?? pic.twitter.com/qtJqidjk3r — Pys (@CFCPys) April 24, 2021

WERNER HAS TO SCORE! ? Mount's shot is pushed by Fabianski into the path of Timo Werner but he scuffs his shot wide from yards out. ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WHUCHE here: https://t.co/4xhtbR60p7

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/5btnOAnFXh — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2021

Somehow that look of absolute astonishment is even more damning that an angry reaction, and Werner will need to hope that West Ham don’t take something out of this now.