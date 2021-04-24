Menu

Video: Timo Werner scores a huge goal for Chelsea to put them 1-0 up against West Ham

Chelsea FC West Ham FC
Posted by

Timo Werner’s effort has never been in doubt during his time at Chelsea, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype in terms of goals.

A win this evening would put Thomas Tuchel’s men in the driving seat for a top four finish this season, and it was Werner who came up with the goal just before half time:

Pictures from RMC Sport

Credit also has to go to Ben Chilwell for his run and cross to put it on a plate for the German striker, and that could be a huge goal at the end of the season.

More Stories Timo Werner

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.