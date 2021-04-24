Video: Timo Werner scores a huge goal for Chelsea to put them 1-0 up against West Ham

Timo Werner’s effort has never been in doubt during his time at Chelsea, but he hasn’t lived up to the hype in terms of goals.

A win this evening would put Thomas Tuchel’s men in the driving seat for a top four finish this season, and it was Werner who came up with the goal just before half time:

WERNER FIRES CHELSEA IN FRONT! ? The German does well to start the move before side-footing home Chilwell's cutback ?? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #WHUCHE here: https://t.co/4xhtbR60p7

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/F6FJQMdy1F — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) April 24, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

Credit also has to go to Ben Chilwell for his run and cross to put it on a plate for the German striker, and that could be a huge goal at the end of the season.