Video: West Ham hopes shattered by harsh Balbuena red card against Chelsea in yet another bit of VAR controversy

In the 79th minute of this evening’s Premier League clash between West Ham and Chelsea, the shortcomings of VAR and the rulebook struck to deal a disastrous blow to the Hammers’ hopes.

After a heavy touch, Fabian Balbuena was met by pressure from a marauding Ben Chilwell, the West Ham centre-back cleared this by launching the ball away.

Unfortunately, Balbuena’s foot planted into the leg of Chilwell, this encouraged referee Chris Kavanagh to jog over to the pitch-side VAR monitor to review the decision.

Like always, the slo-motion replays and angles were never going to do any favours for Balbuena here and the defender was shown a straight red card.

That left the Hammers down to 10-men for the final ten minutes of the clash, casting away any hope of a late comeback and instead they’ve suffered a massive dent in their hopes for European football.

This was Balbuena’s first Premier League start of the year, after a four-month wait for this chance, the Paraguayan now faces missing three key matches for the club.

