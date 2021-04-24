Claret and Hugh have stressed that interest from West Ham United in Norwich City star Max Aarons is also a sign that the club are looking to move on from full-back alternative Ryan Frederick this summer.

BT Sport report via the Press Association that Aarons can leave the Canaries this summer if he wishes, with the right-back now valued at £30m after helping the club win promotion at the first time of asking.

Aarons has been phenomenal since joining the Norfolk outfit from Luton, with this the 21-year-old’s third season as a key starter for the club.

It’s not surprising to see that David Moyes and the Hammers are eyeing a youngster of this calibre, but it is somewhat unexpected given the wonderful performances of Vladimir Coufal.

Claret and Hugh suggest that an eye on Aarons is a sign that the club are no longer confident in taking Ryan Fredericks into another season as the full-back has struggled with injuries.

Fredericks was hindered by injuries in his debut campaign with the Hammers, battled back to become the starter last season but then missed around 11 matches through various injury troubles.

This season has been a nightmare for the rapid star, Fredericks has missed seven matches due to injury or Covid-19, whilst Coufal’s solid displays have limited the Londoner to just 14 first-team appearances.

Fredericks has unfortunately missed 34 matches due to injury or Covid-19 since joining the Hammers, per Transfermarkt, Aarons has missed just two matches through injury since the 18/19 season began.

Aarons could be a costly alternative, even considering that the high-flying Hammers are currently in a Champions League spot, especially as Coufal could keep the talent out of the team.

West Ham also face serious competition for Aarons, the Sun add that Manchester United, Barcelona, Spurs and Bayern Munich are also keen on the England Under-21s international.