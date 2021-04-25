18-goal on-loan Everton star coy over Juventus return as Premier League departure becomes increasingly likely

With his Everton future remaining unclear, particularly following Carlo Ancelotti’s ambivalent comments on the matter, the possibility of a switch across Europe is becoming increasingly likely for on-loan star Moise Kean.

The striker, who currently plies his trade for PSG, appeared to suggest to Gazzetta Dello Sport (via Sport Witness), when discussing his future, that a return to his former club, Juventus, would not be totally outside the realm of possibilities.

“To be honest, I was a bit sorry. Juve gave me everything; I grew up there; without the club, I wouldn’t be where I am now,” the Italian said.

“But then I realised that the life of a footballer is like that and I got used to it. I had to take my own path, become a man; it was right. Juve will always remain in my heart.

“I don’t know (if he’ll be back). Now I’m enjoying the semi-finals, then we’ll see. If we knew what happens tomorrow, we’d all be rich.”

Having enjoyed a highly successful season in the French capital, netting 18 times across all competitions for Mauricio Pochettino’s men, it seems somewhat bizarre that Ancelotti isn’t keener on the return of the Everton loanee.

With the Merseysiders struggling for goals beyond the contributions of Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin, one might imagine that having the option of Kean back in the squad would be more beneficial than not.

That being said, should the forward be deemed surplus to requirements at Goodison Park, his performances in Ligue 1 – not to mention his lengthy contract – would go some way in allowing the Toffees to charge a hefty asking price that could be reinvested back into the squad.