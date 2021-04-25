AC Milan plotting €15M summer move for Tottenham attacker

AC Milan are interested in signing Tottenham winger Erik Lamela, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lamela was signed by Spurs during the cash-splash that followed Gareth Bale’s departure to Real Madrid.

A promising young player excelling at AS Roma at the time, Lamela was seen to have the potential to grow into a winger who could eventually match Bale’s influence in North London.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Lamela has only provided flashes of brilliance over the years. He has never been a consistent performer in a Tottenham shirt.

MORE: Tottenham linked with surprise candidate for manager role

Yet, if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, he still has admirers in Serie A, where he made a name for himself, with AC Milan thought to be keen on signing him.

The report claims that Milan could launch a €15M move for Lamela, with the Argentine having just 12 months left to run on his contract when the summer comes around.

Spurs could be tempted into selling, rather than running the risk of losing him on a Bosman.