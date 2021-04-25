Menu

AC Milan plotting €15M summer move for Tottenham attacker

Tottenham FC
Posted by

AC Milan are interested in signing Tottenham winger Erik Lamela, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lamela was signed by Spurs during the cash-splash that followed Gareth Bale’s departure to Real Madrid.

A promising young player excelling at AS Roma at the time, Lamela was seen to have the potential to grow into a winger who could eventually match Bale’s influence in North London.

Unfortunately for Spurs, Lamela has only provided flashes of brilliance over the years. He has never been a consistent performer in a Tottenham shirt.

MORE: Tottenham linked with surprise candidate for manager role

Erik Lamela has struggled to meet expectations during his time at Tottenham.

More Stories / Latest News
‘I’ll even take a loss on him just get him out’ – These Man United fans want ‘useless’ star gone after display vs Leeds
Video: Villarreal’s Manu Trigueros shown straight red for shocking studded challenge on Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi
Harry Maguire equals Man United club record against Leeds United

Yet, if Todo Fichajes are to be believed, he still has admirers in Serie A, where he made a name for himself, with AC Milan thought to be keen on signing him.

The report claims that Milan could launch a €15M move for Lamela, with the Argentine having just 12 months left to run on his contract when the summer comes around.

Spurs could be tempted into selling, rather than running the risk of losing him on a Bosman.

More Stories Erik Lamela

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.