Liverpool are reportedly eyeing up a potential transfer swoop for Sparta Prague wonderkid Adam Hlozek this summer.

The 18-year-old looks a hugely exciting prospect and it seems Reds scouts have been impressed by him as he’s linked with a potential £15-20million move, according to Football Insider.

Liverpool look in need of a shake-up in their squad this summer after a hugely disappointing season, with the front three of Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino no longer looking the force it once was.

Hlozek could be an ideal long-term replacement for one of those three players, and £20m could be an absolute bargain for the teenager if he fulfils his enormous potential.

Liverpool may face competition for Hlozek, however, with West Ham previously linked as suitors for him by 90min.

The Hammers shouldn’t be ruled out in this transfer battle, as they signed both Tomas Soucek and Vladimir Coufal from Sparta last year.

David Moyes’ side are also currently possibly looking more likely than Liverpool to be able to offer Champions League football next season.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!