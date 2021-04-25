Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs interested as Barcelona look ready to sell Antoine Griezmann this summer.

According to Diario Gol, the Catalan giants are set to place their faith in Ousmane Dembele over Griezmann, who is a high earner eating into their wage bill.

The report lists Man Utd as one of the clubs keeping an eye on the situation, with Griezmann clearly making sense as a target for the Red Devils at this moment in time.

It’s been a promising but frustrating season at Old Trafford, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side currently second in the table but possibly leaving it too late to catch Manchester City in the title race.

With more of a reliable goal-scorer in their ranks, United could surely have come closer to challenging this term, and Griezmann could be the man for the job next season.

Although the France international hasn’t been at his best for Barcelona, he previously looked a world class forward in his time at Atletico Madrid.

If Griezmann could rediscover that form, he’d certainly give United some much-needed spark and goal threat up front next season.

Diario Gol suggest the 30-year-old could move on for around €60million this summer, and it just remains to be seen if MUFC or anyone else will pay that much for a player of his age who may well be heading into decline after such a major dip in form in his time at the Nou Camp.

