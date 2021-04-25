Arsenal and Ajax tracking highly-rated Brazilian prodigy with €70m release clause

With Brazilian starlets being snapped up left, right and centre, Santos youngster Kaiky is one considered likely to next make the leap to Europe.

Arsenal have been touted as an interested party, along with Eredivisie leaders Ajax, according to a report from Goal Brazil (via Sport Witness).

“They report that Kaiky is considered a ‘phenomenon’ by Santos, who have included a €70m release clause in his contract, which runs until 2023, to ward off interest,” Sean Lunt wrote.

“That has not stopped clubs from picking up on him, though, and Arsenal and Ajax are both said to have ‘sought information’ on him via their scouts.

“So far, their interest has been nothing but one of ‘observation’, and the club deny any suggestions that they have ‘received a proposal’ at this point.”

READ MORE: Premier League big six will reportedly have no say in Champions League reforms due to ESL involvement

Bringing the defender to the Premier League would require a significant investment on the Gunners’ part this summer, provided that a lower fee couldn’t be negotiated for the 17-year-old whose contract runs until 2023.

Considering the loss of the financial boost that would have been supplied as part of the club’s entry into the proposed European Super League, one might reasonably expect some hesitancy in fulfilling Kaiky’s release clause.

This is made even more unlikely by the fact that the youngster can’t leave Santos until he turns 18, which won’t come around until the time of the next January transfer window.