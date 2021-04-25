Talks held: Arsenal working on deal for €40M-rated Hector Bellerin replacement

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lamptey was one of the stars of the opening two months of the season, but struggles with injury and fitness have shackled him.

Nonetheless, the Chelsea academy product looks destined for the top, and as per Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have taken notice.

The report claims that Hector Bellerin will be heading out the exit door in the summer time, with all parties in agreement over that fact.

Bellerin has been a brilliant servant to the Gunners at right-back. If he were to leave, Arsenal would be unwise to cut corners with the replacement.

As per Todo Fichajes, they’re not going to, with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey being mentioned as the man that they want to replace Bellerin.

Todo Fichajes go as far as suggesting that talks are already underway to get the deal done, with a €40M fee being mentioned as his valuation.

Lamptey would be a brilliant acquisition for Arsenal, and quite the coup, too. Let’s wait and see if this one comes to fruition.