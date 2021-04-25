Menu

Talks held: Arsenal working on deal for €40M-rated Hector Bellerin replacement

Arsenal FC Brighton and Hove Albion
Posted by

Arsenal are working on a deal to sign Brighton full-back Tariq Lamptey, according to Todo Fichajes.

Lamptey was one of the stars of the opening two months of the season, but struggles with injury and fitness have shackled him.

Nonetheless, the Chelsea academy product looks destined for the top, and as per Todo Fichajes, Arsenal have taken notice.

The report claims that Hector Bellerin will be heading out the exit door in the summer time, with all parties in agreement over that fact.

Bellerin has been a brilliant servant to the Gunners at right-back. If he were to leave, Arsenal would be unwise to cut corners with the replacement.

As per Todo Fichajes, they’re not going to, with Brighton’s Tariq Lamptey being mentioned as the man that they want to replace Bellerin.

MORE: Arsenal and Ajax tracking highly-rated €70M Brazilian prodigy

lamptey celebrates a goal

Tariq Lamptey is being linked with a move to Arsenal.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Spurs ace Juan Foyth gifts Antoine Griezmann go-ahead goal for Barcelona with disastrous back pass error
Video: Antoine Griezmann nets instant lobbed equaliser for Barcelona after amazing defence-splitting assist from young Oscar Mingueza
Video: Villarreal’s Samuel Chukwueze stuns Barcelona after Jordi Alba slip allows him free run at goal

Todo Fichajes go as far as suggesting that talks are already underway to get the deal done, with a €40M fee being mentioned as his valuation.

Lamptey would be a brilliant acquisition for Arsenal, and quite the coup, too. Let’s wait and see if this one comes to fruition.

More Stories Hector Bellerin Tariq Lamptey

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.