David Ornstein has some bad news for Arsenal fans – the hugely unpopular Kroenke family have no intention of selling the club.

The Gunners owners have never really been accepted by supporters after a lack of investment and poor all-round running of the team, and the recent European Super League controversy has only angered fans further.

However, it seems Ornstein does not expect them to sell any time soon…

.@David_Ornstein on the Kroenkes: “They’ve never sold any of their sporting franchises & Arsenal are said to be the duel jewel in the crown, alongside the LA Rams & therefore, there would be no intention [of selling], which Josh Kroenke stated.” [Sky] #afc pic.twitter.com/kzV7HVIZYR — afcstuff (@afcstuff) April 25, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Ornstein says the Kroenkes have not previously sold any of the sports teams they’ve invested in, and they remain committed to Arsenal for the long term.

He added that they even see the north London giants as the jewel in their crown, which may surprise some fans.