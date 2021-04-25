Menu

Video: “They’re not going anywhere” – Journalist delivers bad news for Arsenal fans

Arsenal FC
Posted by

David Ornstein has some bad news for Arsenal fans – the hugely unpopular Kroenke family have no intention of selling the club.

The Gunners owners have never really been accepted by supporters after a lack of investment and poor all-round running of the team, and the recent European Super League controversy has only angered fans further.

MORE: Bayern Munich set to spoil Arsenal’s transfer plans

However, it seems Ornstein does not expect them to sell any time soon…

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!

More Stories / Latest News
Highly-rated manager sounds out PL contacts over Tottenham job despite being tipped for bigger club
“Is Ole mad?” – These Man United fans are baffled by one big selection decision for Leeds clash
Newcastle star trolls Liverpool’s Fabinho over cynical challenge

Ornstein says the Kroenkes have not previously sold any of the sports teams they’ve invested in, and they remain committed to Arsenal for the long term.

He added that they even see the north London giants as the jewel in their crown, which may surprise some fans.

More Stories Josh Kroenke Stan Kroenke

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.