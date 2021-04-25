Arsenal star likely to be a transfer target for CL giants as sporting director begins scouring the market

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin is reportedly expected to be a transfer target for Paris Saint-Germain as they hunt for a new signing in that position this summer.

PSG have Alessandro Florenzi on loan from Roma but seem unlikely to take up the option to sign him permanently, which could lead them to Bellerin, according to the print edition of L’Equipe, as translated by Sport Witness.

The Spain international has not been at his very best for Arsenal for some time now, and it might make sense for the Gunners to cash in on him as part of a major squad overhaul this summer.

It’s been a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium and it makes sense that Mikel Arteta could be keen to change things around in his squad.

Arsenal star BANNED for “immoral behaviour”! Click here to find out more!

Arsenal have already been linked with a potential replacement for Bellerin in the form of exciting Norwich City youngster Max Aarons, as per CBS Sports.

The report suggests Bellerin won’t necessarily be a top priority for PSG, however, even if the 25-year-old is likely to be on their list after being linked with the before.