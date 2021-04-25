According to Spanish outlet El Gol Digital, Thomas Tuchel is reportedly open to moving on from Chelsea stalwart Cesar Azpilicueta, opening the door for Atletico Madrid to swoop.

El Gol Digital echo the claims of the media as of late in that the Blues are keen on Bayern Munich centre-back Niklas Sule, meaning that the club will be open to negotiations regarding an exit for Azpilicueta.

The Spanish outlet report that Diego Simeone’s side are resigned to replacing Jose Maria Gimenez this summer, with Azpilicueta’s experience and quality making him an ideal candidate for Atletico.

El Gol Digital add that Los Rojiblancos aim to net €60m from the sale of Gimenez, whilst Azpilicueta is contracted with the Blues until next summer and valued at €17m.

With the exception of the current crop of academy graduates, Cesar Azpilicueta is the longest-serving player at Chelsea that still plays a part in the first-team, unlike Jamal Blackman and Victor Moses.

Azpilicueta has been a fine servant to the West London outfit, this summer will mark nine years since the Spain international joined the Blues, he’d certainly be a massive loss to the dressing room.

€17m is a very reasonable fee for someone of Azpilicueta’s calibre and experience, he may be the perfect option for an Atletico Madrid side that have proved they can contend with Real Madrid and Barcelona so far this season.

Azpilicueta produced this hilarious moment in the victory against West Ham as the Blues kept a clean sheet, in a continuation of a much-improved defence since the appointment of Tuchel.

The defender nicknamed ‘Dave’ remains a key player for the Blues, having made a total of 421 appearances for the club, though he did experience a spell out of the first-team under Frank Lampard earlier this season.