Chelsea set to rival Everton for signing of bargain Ligue 1 starlet

As the summer transfer window draws ever closer, both Chelsea and Everton are reportedly set to clash in a bid to bring highly-rated youngster Pape Matar Sarr to the Premier League.

The 18-year-old midfielder, valued at a bargain €3m (according to Transfermarkt), has enjoyed a successful maiden season at FC Metz since making the switch from Senegal last year, with L’Equipe (via Sport Witness) claiming that the player’s performances have attracted attention.

The Senegalese broke into the first-team prior to the turn of the year, earning a few cameo appearances from the bench, but has since become a key part of Frederic Antonetti’s plans at the Ligue 1 outfit.

Registering three goals in all competitions from the middle of the park, the breakout starlet has become quickly accustomed to the demands of the French top-flight and could very well earn himself another move in Europe so soon after making the leap to France.

With both Everton and Chelsea having demonstrated a willingness to invest in young talent previously, there’s certainly a possibility that a move could happen in the summer, especially whilst Ligue 1 continues to suffer from the financial ramifications of COVID-19.