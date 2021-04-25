West Ham star Declan Rice endorses prankster and his ‘defence league’ in race for Mayor of London

West Ham and England midfielder Declan Rice has backed a meme candidate in the London mayoral election.

While Sadiq Khan is the favourite to win the election for Mayor of London, and thus serve his second term in office, Tory candidate Shaun Bailey is in the race, as is YouTuber Niko Omilana.

Omilana, a YouTube prankster and founder of the so-called Niko Defence League (NDL), has thrown his hat in the ring to be the next Mayor of London.

Voting for Omilana would be both an amusing protest vote, but also, some would say, a wasted one. He has no legitimate manifesto, with it being completely unclear what he actually stands for.

here is my mayor manifesto, this took me days to write but its finally done, we are gonna make real change, thank u for all your support ?? #NikoForMayor pic.twitter.com/72QXeSHT48 — NDL Mayorside (@NikoOmilana) April 5, 2021

Nevertheless, he’s clearly done enough during his campaign to date to convince England midfielder Declan Rice that he’s worthy of both a vote and a public endorsement.

Rice is clearly an admirer of Niko’s work on YouTube, and a member of the so-called NDL. Whether his support will see Omilana leapfrog Khan remains to be seen.