Bruno Fernandes demands one of two huge potential signings if he is to stay at Manchester United

Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes is reportedly demanding some big signings if he is to stay and commit to a new contract at Old Trafford.

The Portugal international has been a big hit at United and the club would do well to do everything they can to keep him, but it might be expensive for them.

According to Don Balon, Fernandes has communicated to the Red Devils, via his agent Jorge Mendes, that he wants to see the club trying to sign one of Borussia Dortmund star duo Erling Haaland or Jadon Sancho.

Fernandes would undoubtedly benefit from having one of those two to link up with in Man Utd’s attack, with the Dortmund pair among the most exciting young talents in world football.

Haaland has been on fire in front of goal this season, scoring 37 goals in 38 games in all competitions so far, and it’s clear he’d be a major upgrade on any one of Marcus Rashford, Mason Greenwood, Anthony Martial and Edinson Cavani.

The Norway international is bound to have a long list of suitors, however, and it remains to be seen if he could be persuaded to move to United over other European giants.

Sancho would be another ambitious target for MUFC, but if they could get him it would surely be another potentially game-changing deal for the club.

The England international could be a better wide forward than the likes of Rashford, Martial and Greenwood, giving Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side more spark, pace and flair in the final third.

It would surely make sense for United to try to do what they can to keep Fernandes, whilst also majorly strengthening their attack in the process.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.