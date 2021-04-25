Manchester United defender Harry Maguire equalled a club record by completing 90 minutes of his side’s 0-0 draw with Leeds United on Sunday afternoon.

When Maguire signed for Man United from Leicester City for £80M (as per the BBC), the intention will have been for him to become a key figure on the pitch and in the dressing room.

Maguire, while it hasn’t been seamless, has achieved that status, wearing the armband and leading by example. The England international is, by some way, United’s best centre-back.

Testament to that is his continued, constant inclusion in the starting eleven. So constant, in fact, that Maguire is on the verge of setting a Man United club record as a result of his ever-presence.

Harry Maguire hasn’t missed a single minute of @ManUtd‘s last 7??1?? #PL matches, equalling Gary Pallister’s club record in the competition among outfield players#LEEMUN pic.twitter.com/cid8cXmxrp — Premier League (@premierleague) April 25, 2021

Having players consistent enough to justify constant inclusion, as well as the ability to avoid suffering injury, is a huge plus. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the full package in the shape of Harry Maguire.