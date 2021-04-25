Harry Redknapp makes Tottenham manager claim as Jose Mourinho replacement yet to be revealed

Speculation continues to circulate as to who will likely take the hotseat at Tottenham following the sacking of veteran manager Jose Mourinho.

Discussing potential replacements with TalkSPORT, former Spurs boss Harry Redknapp has suggested that the club hierarchy already have a coach in mind to take up the role come the season end.

“Listen, I know Daniel Levy and I know Joe Lewis. They have got somebody lined up to come in at the end of the season, that’s how they work. There is no way they haven’t got somebody lined up,” the 74-year-old said.

“They can’t get them at the moment and they can’t get them until the end of the season, but they will have done a deal with somebody who is going to leave his job.

“He’s in work at the moment; obviously that’s why they haven’t got him. That’s what they do!

“Pochettino left at 8 o’clock at night when it was announced, 8 o’clock the following morning, Jose was in at the training ground.

“The negotiation to do his contract would have took weeks, when you’re dealing with someone on his level – his payments, his clauses, his solicitors. Daniel always gets people in place.”

RB Leipzig boss Julian Nagelsmann is a name that has been repeatedly linked with the London outfit, with the likes of Rangers’ Steven Gerrard and Leicester City’s Brendan Rodgers also touted.

While a return to the Premier League would, one might imagine, certainly appeal to former Liverpool captain Gerrard, a recent title win achieved with the Glaswegian club may very well embolden him to persist with his project in the Scottish Premiership.

Likewise for Rodgers, a long-awaited return to Champions League football would be difficult to give up, especially whilst Tottenham remain outside of the top four spots.