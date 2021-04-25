Menu

‘I’ll even take a loss on him just get him out’ – These Man United fans want ‘useless’ star gone after display vs Leeds

Heaps of Manchester United fans have taken to social media to call for the club to to ‘get’ Dan James out as soon as possible after the young winger’s performance against Leeds this afternoon.

James played 76 minutes before being replaced by Paul Pogba, but plenty of the Red Devils faithful were so unimpressed with the Wales international’s ‘useless’ display that they want him sold.

After minimal action in the first-half of the season, the 23-year-old has been selected by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quite frequently over the last two months.

James was recruited for an initial fee of £15m as part of a deal that also includes £3m in potential add-ons, per Sky Sports, but has faced heavy and perhaps unfair criticism since the move.

The lightning-fast winger ended up playing a much larger role in his debut season than anyone would’ve expected, owing to a then lack of investment and options out wide, which has unfortunately left James with relatively impossible expectations to meet.

Here is how some of the so-called United faithful reacted to James’ display today:

It’s quite sad to see this reaction from some of the club’s fans, especially towards a younger player, piling abuse on James will do no favours for his development at all.

This kind of commentary on the ex-Swansea star could also be seen as quite harsh considering just how hard James works for the team, his shortcomings cannot be attributed to a lack of trying at all.

Maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should keep James on the sidelines in the next couple of games to take him out of the firing line, the ace has become a constant target for criticism since joining.

