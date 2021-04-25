‘I’ll even take a loss on him just get him out’ – These Man United fans want ‘useless’ star gone after display vs Leeds

Heaps of Manchester United fans have taken to social media to call for the club to to ‘get’ Dan James out as soon as possible after the young winger’s performance against Leeds this afternoon.

James played 76 minutes before being replaced by Paul Pogba, but plenty of the Red Devils faithful were so unimpressed with the Wales international’s ‘useless’ display that they want him sold.

After minimal action in the first-half of the season, the 23-year-old has been selected by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer quite frequently over the last two months.

James was recruited for an initial fee of £15m as part of a deal that also includes £3m in potential add-ons, per Sky Sports, but has faced heavy and perhaps unfair criticism since the move.

The lightning-fast winger ended up playing a much larger role in his debut season than anyone would’ve expected, owing to a then lack of investment and options out wide, which has unfortunately left James with relatively impossible expectations to meet.

Here is how some of the so-called United faithful reacted to James’ display today:

Daniel James should be available this summer for a transfer. Sell at all cost, I’ll even take a loss on him just get him out. #GlazersOut — FergieTime™? ? (@SSIIIIUUUUU) April 25, 2021

Plays Useless Dan James for 75 minutes and Trashtominay for the 90 minutes, but Pogba and Cavani, who are our only world class players, only get 15 and 5 minutes respectively ???#OleOut — ? (@GIazerzOut) April 25, 2021

James needs to leave this summer or go out on loan, sell him preferably whilst he’s young and we may get our money back for him — Kai ? (@AbsolutelyShite) April 25, 2021

Get dan James out of my club! — nifemi (@Jesunifemii) April 25, 2021

Why is Ole illtreating Dan James like this man. Guy is so out of his depth. Get him out of the misery — Estoy Contento ? (@_M0rt0n) April 25, 2021

Dan James had running out of time to prove. No way someone tried get into a scoring position and refused to shoot every single time. — Ducker (@Ronaldoggo) April 25, 2021

get james out of my club please ? — nnamdi? (@whoresband__) April 25, 2021

Dan James doesn’t get on the team bus. Lock him out do something — 15 (@Sarfo15M) April 25, 2021

It’s quite sad to see this reaction from some of the club’s fans, especially towards a younger player, piling abuse on James will do no favours for his development at all.

This kind of commentary on the ex-Swansea star could also be seen as quite harsh considering just how hard James works for the team, his shortcomings cannot be attributed to a lack of trying at all.

Maybe Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should keep James on the sidelines in the next couple of games to take him out of the firing line, the ace has become a constant target for criticism since joining.