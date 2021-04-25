Jurgen Klopp hits out at Liverpool players after late collapse vs Newcastle United

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hit out at his players after yesterday’s 1-1 draw with Newcastle United.

Speaking after the game, the Reds boss was clearly not happy with his team as they conceded a stoppage time equaliser to Newcastle ace Joe Willock.

It’s been a hugely frustrating season for Liverpool, and this is yet another setback to their hopes of finishing in the top four.

Klopp suggested after the game that his players simply don’t look like they deserve a top four finish after yet another disappointing performance at home.

As quoted by the Metro, the German tactician said: “Look, what we always say, if you deserve it, you deserve it. I didn’t see us today that we deserve to play Champions League next year.

“We have another five games, we’ll see what we can do until then, we have a few days until we play Man United, so it will be a tough one as well.

“We learn, or we don’t play Champions League. That’s it.”

Liverpool fans will no doubt be demanding better from both their manager and the players after this disappointing season.

The Merseyside giants will surely need to make changes to their squad this summer as this group of players looks to have past its peak.

Klopp might well be aware of that after his dig at his players after the Newcastle game.

