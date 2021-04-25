Lazio denies report of an agreement with Chelsea and Arsenal transfer target

Kaio Jorge remains one of the most sought-after wonderkids in South America now that Manchester City FC has secured the transfer of Kayky.

Sportitalia recently published in which it stated that Lazio had reached an agreement for Kaio with an €8-million and possible €4-million in bonuses. However, the Italian club denied these reports in a press release.

“Concerning the press reports that are circulating in these hours on the interest in the footballer Kajo Jorge, SS Lazio announces that the documents published on the web appear to be false and counterfeit,” Lazio wrote.

“The Brazilian club Santos FC, with which there are historical relationships consolidated by the numerous joint operations, has already been informed of the story. The company has mandated its lawyers to act to protect the club in appropriate action.”

Various clubs across Europe are looking to sign the player with Chelsea FC and Arsenal FC wanting to use the lure of the Premier League to bring the 19-year-old to their respective club as Calciomercato has reported in the past.

Chelsea could use another forward as Olivier Giroud’s contract will expire in June, and The Blues might want to have some competition for Timo Werner.

Meanwhile, Arsenal is probably thinking of adding some youth to their striker group as a long-term solution for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who’s 31-years-old and Alexandre Lacazette, whose contract expires next year.

Serie A giants Juventus FC are among the clubs from Italy wanting to bring the teenager to Europe as they look for an infusion of youth to their squad.

Kaio’s contract expires in December, so Santos will look to sell him this summer rather than losing him on a free transfer.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.