Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp responds to offer to take over at Champions League giants

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has reportedly been offered the chance to replace Andrea Pirlo at Juventus.

However, the German tactician turned down this offer as he plans to stay at Anfield for the foreseeable future, according to a report from Don Balon.

It seems Juventus are considering making a change after a difficult season under the inexperienced Pirlo, who was a somewhat surprise choice to replace Maurizio Sarri last summer.

Inter Milan are now the favourites to win Serie A this season, with Juve not even guaranteed a top four finish at the moment, with Napoli close behind them.

Klopp could no doubt have been a tempting appointment for the Italian giants, but it seems he wants to stay at Liverpool for as long as they want him.

The former Borussia Dortmund boss has been a huge success at LFC, but there’s no doubt he’s under-achieved this season as the club are set to finish the campaign trophyless.

Like Juventus, Liverpool might also go from winning the title last year to not even managing a top four finish this term.

