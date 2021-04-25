Loads of Manchester United fans are baffled by the decision of manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to leave Paul Pogba on the bench for today’s Premier League clash against Leeds United.

The Red Devils have some other big games coming up as they prepare for their Europa League semi-final clash with Roma and a league match with Liverpool, but it does seem a bit odd for Pogba to be benched over some other big names.

Bruno Fernandes, for instance, has been a hugely important player for Man Utd this season and is probably in need of a break at some point, but he starts at Elland Road today.

Pogba’s absence seems to be causing a lot of confusion and frustration, judging by the reactions on Twitter after the team news for this game came out.

See below as many United supporters take aim at Solskjaer and question his decision to give the France international a rest this afternoon…

Is Ole mad? What TF is Pogba on the bench???? — Onyi (@Onyinyechi____) April 25, 2021

No Pogba and Cavani..Hope this won’t backfire — Adi (@Adi_United94) April 25, 2021

So no pogba ? — Uzair (@UzairPlayDirty) April 25, 2021

No Pogba ? — BarryTheOctopus ? (@BarryOctopus) April 25, 2021

Why the hell wouldn’t you start Pogba ole whyyyyyyy — ??????? (@Ahmed_modee) April 25, 2021

What??..why the hell Pogba not starting??this Ole dude will create grave for himself — 1143Shiv (@shiv_1143) April 25, 2021

WTH OLE??!!! Pogba and Cavani benched??? https://t.co/5P2rnmpiRK — Long Way (@snyder_stan_mw) April 25, 2021