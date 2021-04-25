Menu

Manchester United fighting losing battle to prevent star sealing transfer away

Manchester United are reportedly fighting a losing battle to keep hold of Edinson Cavani this summer as he seeks a transfer away.

According to the Daily Mirror, the Red Devils are waiting on a final answer from Cavani on whether he’ll take up the option of extending his stay at Old Trafford by another year.

However, the report suggests Cavani is leaning towards leaving after a difficult year stranded in Manchester away from much of his family in South America.

The coronavirus pandemic will have made it harder for someone like Cavani to settle in England after his move from Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer.

Although the veteran Uruguay international has had a positive impact on the pitch for Man Utd, one couldn’t begrudge him a move away if he wanted to be closer to home.

Cavani Man Utd

Edinson Cavani’s Manchester United future is in some doubt

It remains to be seen if United can persuade Cavani to change his mind, but the club might do well to think about signing a long-term replacement for him anyway.

Despite being a useful squad player, Cavani surely won’t be able to play 90 minutes week in, week out for much longer.

