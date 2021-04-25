Solskjaer eyes transfers of two former Man United players as he identifies area to strengthen

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has reportedly decided he wants to sign an experienced backup goalkeeper in this summer’s transfer window.

The Red Devils boss has ended up looking at two former Man Utd players as a result – Sam Johnstone and Tom Heaton, according to a report in the Sun.

The pair are currently at West Brom and Aston Villa, respectively, and seem like solid candidates to come in at Old Trafford to provide cover for the young and inexperienced Dean Henderson.

With United looking like promoting Henderson to be number one over David de Gea, that could surely cast serious doubt over the future of the long-serving Spanish shot-stopper.

If that is the case, Man Utd would do well to bring in someone like Johnstone or Heaton, with the Sun claiming the former is their preferred choice.

Both players were youngsters at United earlier in their careers, but failed to break into the first-team before moving on.

