Menu

Highly-rated manager sounds out PL contacts over Tottenham job despite being tipped for bigger club

Tottenham FC
Posted by

RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly sounded out his contacts in the English game over possibly taking over at Tottenham.

The highly-rated young German tactician has already built up a fine reputation after some impressive work at Hoffenheim and Leipzig, and it could be that he’s considering coming to the Premier League next.

MORE: Is this how Mason’s Tottenham will line up vs Man City?

According to the Daily Mail, Nagelsmann’s preference remains Bayern Munich, and it is expected that he’ll end up at the Allianz Arena next.

However, the report adds that he’s seemingly trying to get a feel for what it might be like to work under Daniel Levy at Tottenham.

Spurs fans will be excited about this, even if it still sounds like it will be tricky for them to beat Bayern to Nagelsmann.

More Stories / Latest News
“Is Ole mad?” – These Man United fans are baffled by one big selection decision for Leeds clash
Newcastle star trolls Liverpool’s Fabinho over cynical challenge
Paul Merson admits he’s changed his mind about Steve Bruce

The Bavarian giants are a huge club and would surely be the more attractive job right now, even if the Premier League perhaps has more pull than the Bundesliga.

Spurs recently sacked Jose Mourinho and it seems clear they needed to make that change, with Nagelsmann a dream replacement if they can get him.

Revealed: Jose Mourinho’s embarrassing reaction to Spurs sacking… Read more.

More Stories Julian Nagelsmann

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.