RB Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann has reportedly sounded out his contacts in the English game over possibly taking over at Tottenham.

The highly-rated young German tactician has already built up a fine reputation after some impressive work at Hoffenheim and Leipzig, and it could be that he’s considering coming to the Premier League next.

According to the Daily Mail, Nagelsmann’s preference remains Bayern Munich, and it is expected that he’ll end up at the Allianz Arena next.

However, the report adds that he’s seemingly trying to get a feel for what it might be like to work under Daniel Levy at Tottenham.

Spurs fans will be excited about this, even if it still sounds like it will be tricky for them to beat Bayern to Nagelsmann.

The Bavarian giants are a huge club and would surely be the more attractive job right now, even if the Premier League perhaps has more pull than the Bundesliga.

Spurs recently sacked Jose Mourinho and it seems clear they needed to make that change, with Nagelsmann a dream replacement if they can get him.

