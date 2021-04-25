New report claims soon-to-be free agent Sergio Aguero offered to Serie A side

With Sergio Aguero given the green light to depart Manchester City in the summer, the queue for the Premier League star is likely to be considerable.

According to Tuttosport (via Sport Witness), the player has been offered to Serie A leaders Inter Milan, who could stake a claim for his signature despite reports of interest from La Liga and beyond.

“Barcelona appear to be the ones winning the race at this moment in time, but Tuttosport insist Inter remain a competitor nonetheless,” Sean Lunt wrote.

“They explain that Inter currently ‘cannot pass from words to deed’ at this moment in time as the club wait for the ‘corporate situation’ behind the scenes to be sorted out.

“However, that has not stopped them having ‘contacts’ with certain players, and one of those is Aguero.

“The newspaper states that Inter are not ‘completely cut off’ from the race for the Manchester City icon, despite the fact that the likes of Barcelona and Juventus currently have an advantage.

“Their interest comes from the fact they may be forced to sell one big player by June 30th to balance the club’s books, with Lautaro Martinez, the likely candidate.”

READ MORE: 18-goal on-loan Everton star coy over Juventus return as Premier League departure becomes increasingly likely

Given the Argentine’s Premier League pedigree, one might expect several outfits in the English top-flight to likewise be considering a move for the 32-year-old.

Aguero has admittedly been largely indisposed this season due to injury and contracting the COVID-19 virus, however, clubs would be foolish to rule out his obvious talents despite an uncharacteristically uninspiring season at the Etihad.

Taking into account the fact that the player will be available as a free agent come the season end, it could be argued that the balance of risk to reward is firmly in favour of the latter.